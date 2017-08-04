Europa League Playoff Draw: Milan & Everton Among 44 Teams Fighting for Group Stage Place

Big spending duo Everton and AC Milan, 2017 finalists Ajax, Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg, and Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahce are among the 44 teams that have learned their fate after the playoff draw for the 2017/18 Europa League was made on Friday afternoon.

After overcoming Slovakian outfit Ruzomberok 2-0 on aggregate in the third qualifying round, Wayne Rooney's Everton will now face Croatian club Hajduk Split.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Having made a serious recruitment effort this summer, Milan have been paired with Shkendija from Macedonia as they look to continue their first season in European competition since 2013/14.

Meanwhile, Ajax were drawn against Norwegian club Rosenborg, and Zenit have to contend with a tie against Utrecht from the Netherlands. For Fenerbahce, it is Macedonian side Vardar.

2017/18 Europa League Playoff Round Draw in Full:

Shkendija vs Milan

Vardar vs Fenerbahce

Ajax vs Rosenborg

Osijek vs Austria Vienna

Crvena Zvezda vs Krasnodar

Altach vs Maccabi Tel Aviv

BATE Borisov vs Olexandriya

Club Brugge vs AEK Athens

Maritimo vs Dynamo Kyiv

Dinamo Zagreb vs Skenderbeu

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Suduva

Panathinaikos vs Athletic Bilbao

Apollon vs FC Midtjylland

Domzale vs Marseille

Partizan vs Videoton

FH vs Braga

Everton vs Hajduk Split

Utrecht vs Zenit St Petersburg

Legia Warsaw vs Sheriff

Vittorul vs Salzburg

Viktoria Plzen vs AEK Larnaca

PAOK vs Ostersund

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

First leg ties will be played on Thursday 17th August, with returns one week later on 24th.

The 22 winners of these playoff ties will enter the group stage alongside the 16 clubs who qualified automatically and the 10 losers from the Champions League playoff round.

The draw for the group stage will take place in Monaco on 25th August.