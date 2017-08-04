Soccer

Ex-Barcelona President Pulls No Punches & Compares Neymar to 'Undignified' Luis Figo

90Min
an hour ago

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart has given a damning interview regarding departing star Neymar, who has left Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record shattering deal. 

Gaspart - who was in charge of Barcelona when Luis Figo controversially moved to arch rivals Real Madrid - has likened Neymar to the Portuguese midfielder, claiming "they are two players who go through the back door".

Neymar's £198m transfer to PSG has finally gone through after much speculation, and while the Catalan club find themselves with a new influx of cash powerful, there are many who are aggrieved by the nature of the transfer.

"Neymar is going to be inside the chapter of Figo. I was alone and he is already accompanied by Neymar. There are already two players who go through the back door," Gaspart told Cadena SER.

"I have seen great players like Maradona and like Ronaldo, who also left Barca because other clubs paid their clause, but they left in a dignified way. Without much comedy or so much story.

"I did not like anything about the attitude that he has had with the club, with the partners, with the teammates, and so that it goes well for him."

Gaspart continued with his rant on Neymar, claiming that the 25-year-old takes full blame for any anger caused for the Blaugrana fans.

"I love you, I do not love you, I love you, I do not love you, because now we are the ones who decide that we do not love you."


"It hurts me that people who I appreciate and respect greatly take advantage of this circumstance to blame anyone. It is the fault of Neymar, who has decided to play with us for a month."

With Neymar now officially gone, Barcelona now have the challenge of finding a suitable replacement. The likes of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele have both been linked.

