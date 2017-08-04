Ex-Chelsea Star Claims N'Golo Kante Will Reach Claude Makelele's Level After Impressive Start

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas believes there are similarities between current Blues star N'Golo Kante and former midfielder Claude Makelele.

Makelele established himself as one of the finest midfielders in Europe during his time with Chelsea, shielding the back four and allowing the likes of Frank Lampard to bomb forward and contribute goals and assists.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Kante has made an impressive start to life in England, winning two consecutive Premier Leagues with Leicester and Chelsea, and Gallas believes the France international will reach his compatriot's level if he continues to improve.

“He will eventually get [to Makelele’s level] with age, if he has more experience,” Gallas told Four Four Two, as quoted by talkSPORT.

Kante has received widespread acclaim for his fitness levels and ball retrieval abilities during his time with both Leicester and Chelsea, leading the Foxes to a first ever top flight title before forming a formidable midfield partnership with Nemanja Matic, who has recently joined Manchester United.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The former Caen man is expected to partner former Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko as Chelsea look to retain their title during the 2017-18 season, with Antonio Conte's side also signing Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Morata.

They will face competition from teams like Manchester City, who have purchased goalkeeper Ederson, full-backs Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy and winger Bernardo Silva after finishing third last season, while Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United also hope to be competitive.

Makelele made 217 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring twice and winning two Premier Leagues, two League Cups and an FA Cup.