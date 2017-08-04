FanVoice: Tottenham Supporters Reveal What Position They Want Levy and Pochettino to Strengthen

Tottenham's lack of transfer business this summer has been well documented.

Mauricio Pochettino has assured fans the club will sign players when they become available but fans have nonetheless become frustrated, and supporters have now revealed what area they believe needs strengthening ahead of the 2017/18 season.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Despite having Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dele Alli available in forward positions, Tottenham fans are aware the club is in need of attacking reinforcements and believe a winger and a forward need to be signed, with both options receiving 31% of the vote from readers.

After Kyle Walker's departure for Manchester City, there is a gap at full-back ready to be filled by Kieran Trippier but there is an absence of an experienced understudy, with Kyle Walker-Peters the next recognised right-back at the club.

Image by Jude Summerfield

The presence of Danny Rose and Ben Davies mean Spurs are well stocked at left-back, while the form of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, coupled with Eric Dier's versatility, saw Tottenham fans give just 8% in favour of signing another defender.

One of Spurs' biggest strengths is in midfield, where Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele are regularly present and on form, while Eric Dier has also proved to be a formidable force and Harry Winks is seen as a reliable first-team squad member.

As a result, Spurs fans are happy for their central midfield to continue in the same vein, with just 6% of voters opting for the defensive midfield option.

There remains no doubting that Spurs need to move in the transfer market soon, with a lack of depth in their squad becoming evident during their chase of Chelsea in the Premier League last season.