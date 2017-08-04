Soccer

Former Arsenal Legend Urges the Club to Cash In on Alexis Sanchez While They Can

90Min
18 minutes ago

Former Arsenal striker Charlie Nicholas has spoken out in favour of Arsenal cashing in on Alexis Sanchez, claiming that the club should use the funds to reinvest in Monaco's Thomas Lemar and a world class centre-back. 

The Chilean, who scored 24 goals in the Premier League last season, has entered the final year of his contract and has been strongly linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer with reported interest from Manchester City, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Manager Arsene Wenger has repeatedly stated throughout the summer that Sanchez will remain an Arsenal player once the transfer window shuts, but risks losing his prized asset for free next summer if a new contract extension cannot be agreed between the two parties.

Arsenal are reportedly strong admirers of Thomas Lemar and are believed to have had numerous bids rejected from Monaco thus far. Charlie Nicholas believes Lemar would be a suitable replacement if the club decided to sell last season's top scorer. 

“Sanchez has asked Arsenal for similar wages to Cristiano Ronaldo but he is not in the same world,” Nicholas told Sky Sports“It’s not about what you lose, it’s about how you replace it. They could sell £100m worth of players, sign Thomas Lemar and finally get a top-class centre-back and be in a stronger position.”

Arsenal have so far made two signings, Bosnian left-back Sead Kolasinac from Schalke 04 on a free transfer and club record signing, Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon for £52m.

