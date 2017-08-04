Monaco Boss Leonardo Jardim Hints That Arsenal Could Capture Thomas Lemar After Summer Chase

Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim has admitted that Monaco cannot guarantee keeping hold of Arsenal target Thomas Lemar, according to a report by the London Evening Standard.



In a press conference, Jardim said: "All the players who were important last season are important to keep for the club.But it has been shown over the years that it's not always possible to keep the players, and you know how our project works.





"So our goal is to work well with players who will stay here after the transfer window closes.”

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Sky Sports Transfer Centre reported that Arsenal were still in talks with Monaco over Lemar's signature.



The update also stated: "It is thought Arsenal may need to break their transfer record AGAIN to have any chance."





Monaco had already confirmed that they had rejected two bids from Arsenal for the 21-year-old during this window, and that they considered him essential to their plans for the upcoming season.



And with Barcelona rumoured to be seeking the signature of Kylian Mbappe to replace Neymar should his record breaking transfer to PSG be completed, it is unlikely Monaco would allow two of their major young talents to leave, so close to the new season.



FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Last season, Lemar produced 14 goals and 17 assists in all competitions as the principality club won their first Ligue 1 title since the 1999-2000 season and made a shock run to the Champions League semi finals.



It also appears that the bookmakers have already decided that Lemar will go to Arsenal, with betting suspended on the potential move. Arsenal have lined Lemar up as the replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who may potentially depart from the Emirates stadium after the conclusion of his contract in 12 months time