Soccer

Monaco Boss Leonardo Jardim Hints That Arsenal Could Capture Thomas Lemar After Summer Chase

90Min
an hour ago

Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim has admitted that Monaco cannot guarantee keeping hold of Arsenal target Thomas Lemar, according to a report by the London Evening Standard.


In a press conference, Jardim said: "All the players who were important last season are important to keep for the club.But it has been shown over the years that it's not always possible to keep the players, and you know how our project works.


"So our goal is to work well with players who will stay here after the transfer window closes.”

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Sky Sports Transfer Centre reported that Arsenal were still in talks with Monaco over Lemar's signature.


The update also stated: "It is thought Arsenal may need to break their transfer record AGAIN to have any chance."


Monaco had already confirmed that they had rejected two bids from Arsenal for the 21-year-old during this window, and that they considered him essential to their plans for the upcoming season.


And with Barcelona rumoured to be seeking the signature of Kylian Mbappe to replace Neymar should his record breaking transfer to PSG be completed, it is unlikely Monaco would allow two of their major young talents to leave, so close to the new season.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Last season, Lemar produced 14 goals and 17 assists in all competitions as the principality club won their first Ligue 1 title since the 1999-2000 season and made a shock run to the Champions League semi finals.


It also appears that the bookmakers have already decided that Lemar will go to Arsenal, with betting suspended on the potential move. Arsenal have lined Lemar up as the replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who may potentially depart from the Emirates stadium after the conclusion of his contract in 12 months time

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters