Soccer

Premier League Rivals Liverpool & Spurs Could Enter Transfer Battle Over €30m Inter Star

90Min
an hour ago

Internazionale midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia has requested to leave Italy after two years at the club, with Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool reportedly keeping tabs on the Frenchman. 

While both clubs will embark on both European campaigns this season, Spurs have yet to make a signing this transfer window. Liverpool, on the other hand, have brought in Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Dominic Solanke but have .apparently failed to convince RB Leipzig to sell the Reds' number one midfield target in Naby Keita. 

As a result of a need for midfield depth, Inter's €25-30m price tag for Kondogbia could appeal to both clubs. 

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Having made only 24 appearances last season, Kondogbia - whose contract runs until 2020 - is understandably unsettled by his lack of match time, while he has received no promise of increased minutes going into the new season. 

Best known for his defensive capabilities, the 24-year-old's physicality makes him optimal for the brute force of the Premier League.

Arriving from Monaco in 2015 for €40m, Kondogbia made 56 appearances for Inter, notably scoring twice including a strike against Arsenal in a 3-1 demolition in the Champions League. 

Kondogbia was also a target of Spurs fierce rivals Arsenal in the past, but it is the White Hart Lane side who appear most likely to bid this summer.

