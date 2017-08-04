Soccer

PSG Continue to Troll Barcelona Over Acquisition of Brazilian Star Neymar With Cheeky Tweets

90Min
an hour ago

Following Thursday night's reveal that world-record signing Neymar has officially moved to Paris Saint-Germain, the French club have wasted no time in rubbing it in with his previous club.

The Brazilian completed his staggering £198million move after the player’s representatives paid his buy-out clause directly to Barça, after La Liga refused to accept payment.

After completing the protracted move, PSG have let their Twitter do the talking, with a couple of not so subtle digs at Barcelona, starting with the confirmation of the Brazilian's new shirt number. 

The cheeky tweet seemingly references the fact that Neymar is now the main man, after living in Lionel Messi's shadow.

PSG continued the campaign of social media gamesmanship against Barcelona by posting a picture of Barça transfer target Marco Verratti with his thumbs up alongside the caption: “Hope you’re having a nice day.”

The Catalan giants have been linked with the Italian for some time and even held secret talks with the player in Ibiza, according to Sport.

Verratti, 24, looked set for a move to La Liga after deciding to train away from his teammates after returning from holiday.

However, it now appears the plot to unsettle the midfielder spectacularly backfired as PSG launched their assault to lure Neymar to the French capital.

PSG have rejected all moves for Verratti and publicised their anger over Barca’s apparent alleged 'tapping up' of the star. For now, it seems the French club have had the last laugh after luring Neymar away from the Nou Camp.

