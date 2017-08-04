Soccer

Report Claims Barcelona Twitter Snub Helped Push Neymar Towards Paris Saint-Germain Move

90Min
an hour ago

Neymar finally completed his record-smashing transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday night after a drawn out and bitter process.

La Liga and Barcelona have both threatened to report the deal to UEFA over allegations of PSG breaching financial fair play, while the saga also included a training ground bust up between Neymar and Nelson Semedo and a public campaign from Barça stars including Gerard Pique in order to encourage the 25-year-old Brazilian to stay at Camp Nou.

However, despite the seemingly endless speculation and controversy, Neymar is now a PSG player and the Sun claims that Neymar's move was motivated by his dissatisfaction at being in the shadow of Lionel Messi in Catalonia. 

DON EMMERT/GettyImages

One potential tipping point, the report claims, came following the extraordinary Champions League round of 16 tie between Neymar's new club and Barcelona. 


The 2015 Champions League winners famously turned round a 4-0 first leg deficit, winning the second leg 6-1. Neymar scored twice and was widely heralded as the star performer on one of Barcelona's most famous European nights. 

However, the club's Twitter account seemingly overlooked the Brazilian's contribution and instead a picture of Lionel Messi online to celebrate the victory rather than of Neymar. It is unclear exactly how much impact this had on Neymar, but it is cited as a clear example of Neymar's unhappiness at living in his teammate's shadow.

The Brazilian star spent four years at Camp Nou having signed from Santos. He scored 105 goals in 186 games in all competitions winning a number of major honours. He won two La Liga titles, three Copas Del Rey and the Champions League in 2015, where he scored in the 3-1 final win against Juventus. 

His near-£200m move to the French capital makes him easily the most expensive player ever, with his transfer fee more than double the previous record set by Paul Pogba's switch to Manchester United in the summer of 2016.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters