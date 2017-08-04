Soccer

Santos Set to Profit From World-Record Neymar Move Thanks to Sell-On Clause

Neymar Has a Few Reasons For His Surprising Move to PSG
Santos are set to receive a small slice of the monumental pie that has seen Neymar complete a world-record €222m transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian club will earn a relatively tiny portion of the overall fee after inserting a sell-on clause into the 25-year-old's contract - an amount worth €9m - upon his switch to Barcelona in July 2013.

The news was broken via BBC World journalist Fernando Duarte, who reported that the sliver of cash would go to Santos after Neymar's supposed agent Wagner Ribeiro confirmed as much ahead of his switch from Catalunya to the French capital on Thursday evening.

The money earned by Santos may appear minuscule, given the astronomical amount of cash that PSG have forked over for his signature, but will go some way to helping the Brazilian club bring through the next batch of talented youngsters within their youth set up.

Neymar began his career with Santos, and his professional playing career took off upon his promotion to the first-team picture in 2009.

The forward went on to net 70 goals and register 35 assists in just 134 games for his former club before La Blaugrana came calling for the in-demand wonderkid's services.

Neymar completed a £75m transfer to Europe in July 2013 - despite Santos' aggrievances with how the move played out - and spent four seasons with the Catalan giants as he scooped up nine trophies including the 2015 Champions League and two Spanish top flight crowns.

Speculation over a possible transfer to PSG steadily grew throughout the current transfer window before Barcelona shockingly allowed him to depart on Wednesday, and Neymar penned a five-year deal with £515,000-a-week after tax with Les Parisiens on Thursday after passing a medical.

