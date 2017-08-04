Soccer

Southampton Full-Back Matt Targett Signs New 5-Year Deal as Saints Look to Secure Future

90Min
18 minutes ago

Southampton left-back Matt Targett has signed a new five-year contract at the club, keeping him at the south coast club until 2022. 

The 21-year-old, who graduated from Southampton's academy in 2014, has put pen to paper to extend his contract at the club he has represented since he was eight-years-old.

Targett was unfortunate to miss the majority of last season through a serious hamstring injury. However, he has impressed during pre-season and is looking to kick on in 2017/18. 

"It’s a great way to kick-off the season," Targett told SFC Media"I am really happy to sign. I’ve been at the club since I was eight so to extend my time here is only a good thing.

"Physically I feel good. I think I feel the best I’ve ever felt. I think the injury has only helped me improve physically and mentally.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"I have come back from it all and got my fitness back – I am feeling fitter and stronger so it’s all positive at the moment."

Targett's new deal gives manager Mauricio Pellegrino some positive defensive news, with Virgil van Dijk's transfer saga still up in the air. 

The Dutch defender has been given the number 17 shirt for his side ahead of the new campaign, as the Saints look to keep ahold of the dominant centre-half. 

However, Van Dijk has not been involved in any of the Saint's pre-season games and has been training alone as rumours surrounding a move to Liverpool continue to circulate.

