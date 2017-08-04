Spurs Step Up Interest in Schalke & Genoa Stars After Frustrating Summer Window

Tottenham may finally be ready to pounce in the transfer market with swoops for Giovanni Simeone and Max Meyer.

Spurs are yet to dip their hands into their pockets and make a first-team signing this summer, but the Daily Mirror has reported that could be about to change.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino is lining up moves for Genoa star Simeone - the son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego - and Schalke playmaker Meyer as he meticulously ran the rule over which areas of his squad needed improving.

Simeone impressed in his first season in Serie A - the striker netting 13 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions - and his finishing and work rate has attracted the likes of Crystal Palace, Torino and Fiorentina in the past.

It is Tottenham who could look to poach him away from Italy, however, with Pochettino said to be hopeful of using his ties to Diego Simeone - the pair having played together for the senior Argentina national side - in a bid to land back up to main marksman Harry Kane.

Simeone, 22, only joined Genoa in a £4m deal from River Plate 12 months ago, but he netted goals on a regular basis wherever he has played and would likely jump at the chance to be part of the Lilywhites' first-team squad.

Meanwhile, Spurs have reignited their interest in 21-year-old Meyer and believe they could snap him up for a cut price fee.

Pochettino saw a £30m bid for the Germany international knocked back last summer, but Tottenham may be able to secure his signature for a smaller fee a year on.

Meyer has entered the final 12 months of his current deal with the Bundesliga club, and has already explained why he will not be penning a contract extension with the Gelsenkirchen-based side beyond this campaign.

He said: "I declined the [contract] offer because I was not satisfied with my personal situation. I just saw no chance to develop.

"I am completely open on my future. Let's see what happens. It is not the case that I will definitely go. I never said I would change clubs — let alone this summer — I just did not renew the contract.”

Meyer, whose versatility across the entire forward line would be invaluable to Spurs' small-ish senior squad, has bagged himself 21 goals and 23 assists in 164 appearances for Schalke.

