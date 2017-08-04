Soccer

Taking the Micky! Ex-Spurs Midfielder Tweets His Anger at Neymar Transfer Fee

27 minutes ago

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Micky Hazard has slammed Paris Saint-Germain's spending habits this summer - claiming that the Ligue 1 club should act more like Spurs, who are more focused on building a squad from their youth system rather than buying world class players.

Thursday evening saw Neymar's move to PSG smash the world record fee paid for a player by more than double - with a reported £198m move from Barcelona. And whilst some admire PSG's spending power and desire to become one of the world's best clubs, others disagree with these gargantuan fees - such as Hazard.

The 57-year-old took the time to tweet about the matter - hinting that Unai Emery should be looking at what Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is doing in north London.

While Hazard slams PSG's antics, other Spurs fans could be forgiven for getting anxious about the club's lack of spending this summer.

No arrivals have stepped foot through the doors of Tottenham this window, whilst Premier League rivals have gone above and beyond in ensuring their respective teams are ready for the forthcoming Premier League season.

Despite receiving a reported £50m for Kyle Walker this summer, Spurs don't look close to bringing anyone in - with Kieran Trippier their first choice right back.

Reports have claimed that Tottenham are looking to bring Everton's Ross Barkley into the fold, but as of yet there has been no real movement regarding the England international.

On top of that, Spurs have just watched Joshua Onomah (a youth product of Tottenham's) go out on loan to Aston Villa. Pochettino is taking risks.

