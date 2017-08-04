VIDEO: Juan vs Eleven - Mata Helps Launch Common Goal to Impact Positive Change Around the World

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata made the trip to Mumbai, India this summer as he embarks on a new project as the first member of Common Goal, a movement in which players pledge 1% of their salaries to a collective fund that supports football charities around the world

Common Goal is created by award winning NGO streetfootballworld and is ultimately looking to unlock 1% of the entire football industry's revenues - conservatively estimated at $30bn per year - for grassroots football charities that use the game to strengthen their communities.

As part of his visit, the 2010 World Cup winner took part in a game against a full team of 11 local players to drive home the project's message.

"Both on and off the pitch it takes more than one to have a real impact, that's why I have been searching for a collective way to give back. Through Common Goal, I can team up with all the footballers from all over the world," Mata said.

Image by Jamie Spencer

"Together, we can use the game as a force for good. It's a simple idea that drives big change, but it will only work if we come together as a team."