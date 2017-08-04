Soccer

VIDEO: Milan New Boy Scores Europa League Screamer...Only for Linesman to Ruin the Fun

90Min
an hour ago

AC Milan have done a lot of transfer business this summer and it is perhaps a little early to start predicting which player will have the most success at the San Siro.

The purchase of Leonardo Bonucci is one of the best moves so far during the summer window, while attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is a terrific talent on his day and full-back Ricardo Rodriguez is a proven force going forward.

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

However, central midfielder Franck Kessie may prove to be the best acquisition this summer from AC Milan and the former Atalanta ace displayed his talents during a Europa League qualifier against Romanian outfit Craiova.

The Ivory Coast international slammed a long range effort home in spectacular fashion during the 2-0 win on Thursday as Milan progressed 3-0 on aggregate, only to see the goal disallowed for an earlier infringement.

Kessie has a long career ahead of him, with the midfielder still just 20 years of age, but he may struggle to score many goals better than the one that was disallowed during the Europa League action.

