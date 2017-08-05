Assessing Tottenham's Premier League Title Hopes as Spurs Prepare for a Season at Wembley

If Tottenham are going to win a Premier League any time soon, it will be with this current group of players.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has assembled a mightily impressive and well balanced squad, transforming Spurs from top four hopefuls into genuine Premier League title contenders.

However, one part of Tottenham's 2017-18 season that could disrupt the club's aspirations for the year is their temporary accommodation at Wembley, the home of the England national team.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Much has been made of Spurs' switch to the 90,000 capacity stadium, but just how much of the scepticism is actually warranted?

Yes, currently Tottenham's recent record at Wembley is pretty poor, but it is not as if they have been playing teams like Burnley or Bournemouth, sides they would have little problem dispatching at White Hart Lane.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Last season the squad, which remains inexperienced, played Champions League fixtures against Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen, CSKA Moscow at Wembley, as well as an FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea, winning just once against the Russian side.

A poor performance accounted for the loss against Leverkusen, but losses against Monaco and Chelsea can hardly be lamented, especially as both sides went on to win their respective national leagues, displaying the class both Les Monegasques and the Blues currently possess.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

If anything, last season's experience of playing at Wembley will stand the Lilywhites in good stead, as they will understand the dimensions of the pitch and know the atmospherics are not quite as intimate as White Hart Lane.





We'll find out whether punters arguing the move to Wembley will have a detrimental affect on Spurs are right after Tottenham's first home game of the season, against Premier League title holders and bitter rivals Chelsea.

The hostility between the two sides has increased in recent years as the gap in quality diminishes, and the fixture is the first to feature two title contenders playing against each other.





Among many other questions, the result of the match will show whether Tottenham can hope to win the league playing their home matches at Wembley, but only time will tell if Spurs can rid their recent hoodoo at England's largest stadium.