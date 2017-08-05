Birmingham City Boss Harry Redknapp Refuses to Splash the Cash for Lazio Outcast Ravel Morrison

Following torrid periods at West Ham and Lazio, things do not seem to be looking up for Ravel Morrison.

The former Manchester United youth player, who grew up alongside stars such as Paul Pogba, has so far had a turbulent career. Unable to hold down a place at any one side, his troubles may not be coming to an end any time soon.

Ben Hoskins/GettyImages

According to Alice McKeegan of the Manchester Evening News, Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp is refusing to cough up more than £3,000 per week in wages for Morrison as part of a proposed loan move from the English midfielder's current club, Lazio.

Morrison has been training with Redknapp's Birmingham side throughout preseason. Although impressed by his work ethic - something Morrison has previously been criticised for - Redknapp was not overly impressed with the midfielder:

"He's been in pre-season, he's been good as gold, he's worked hard, he's trained well. He hasn't hit the heights I saw about 18 months or two years ago with him."

Morrison initially moved to current club Lazio back in 2015, looking to rejuvenate his career. However, the 24-year old has instead been largely relegated to the sidelines, making only eight appearances for the club.

Yet his search for first-team football, which led him to Birmingham, may not be going as smoothly as hoped. Redknapp is far from eager to sign the player, and Morrison has consistently found trouble at clubs throughout his career.

Despite all of this, Morrison does have potential - he just needs the consistency to unlock it. In his book Leading, Sir Alex Ferguson specifically cited Morrison as what he called "the saddest case":

"Sadly, there are examples of players who have similar backgrounds to Giggs or Cristiano Ronaldo, who, despite enormous talent, just aren't emotionally or mentally strong enough to overcome the hurts of their childhood and their inner demons.

"Ravel Morrison might be the saddest case. He possessed as much natural talent as any youngster we ever signed, but [he] kept getting into trouble."

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

Negotiations are ongoing between Birmingham and Lazio, although it is widely expected for the Italian side to hold out for more of Morrison's wages to be paid by the English club.