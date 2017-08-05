Burnley's Final Pre-Season Friendly Called Off at Half-Time Due to Crowd Trouble

Burnley's friendly against Hannover has been abandoned at half-time due to crowd trouble at Turf Moor - with police advising officials to end the game.

The three o'clock kick off started with nothing seemingly out of the ordinary - both sides seemed in good spirits ahead of the encounter and the match got underway with no trouble.

The Clarets, featuring in their all-white away kit despite being the home side, got the game underway and took 41 minutes to find the back of the net when defender Ben Mee opened the scoring with a header - knocking home from a swinging free-kick.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

The two sides entered half time at 1-0 and 20 minutes later, the game was called off.

According to a fan, the game was cancelled early due to Hannover fans attacking the home support:

"Trouble in the Fishwick Stand - Hannover fans throwing seats in to Burnley fans, large police presence." The supporter told Star Sport.

"All Burnley fans have been moved to the back of the stand."

Today's game has been abandoned, on Police advice.



more to follow... — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 5, 2017

The home tie with Hannover was arranged to be the last pre-season fixture that the team would play before the Premier League season kicks off.

Sean Dyche's men travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Premier League champions Chelsea - as Antonio Conte begins his second season in England attempting to retain the domestic league trophy.

Burnley then go on to face West Brom, Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Liverpool to cap off a difficult first five fixtures of the season.

After impressive home form last year, the Clarets will be hoping to emulate such a feat in this campaign - as well as improving their performances on the road.