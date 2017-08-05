Fans Convinced Antoine Griezmann Has Fired a Shot at Neymar on Twitter Following Transfer to PSG

The world was shocked to see that in no more than a year the transfer fee record had been broken with extraordinary margins following Neymar's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain - for a reported €222m.

Many took to Twitter to let their feelings known about the Brazilian's move to Paris, including Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, who fans believe has fired "shots" at Neymar with his latest post.

Griezmann is mocking Neymar😂 https://t.co/WqUjthZMHy — Blue Cityzens (@BIueCityzens) August 4, 2017

Wolf in sheeps clothing= Neymar. — Lydia Stansfield (@GAGA_PawsUpXO) August 4, 2017

The tweet displays an image depicting a sheep with a wolf's shadow and many have perceived it as a direct message to Neymar after his record-breaking transfer, as can be seen above.

Following his move from the Blaugrana to the French capital on 4th August, Neymar had to clear his name in an interview with ESPN after a string of accusations stating that he only moved for the money.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

He said: “Well, what I can say to these people is that they don't know anything about my personal life. I was never motivated by money. It was never my first motivation.

"What I think about is my happiness, together with my family. I want us to be happy. I must follow my heart, not considering the money. If I was following the money, I would be somewhere else with different teams in different countries.

The Brazilian insisted that he is grateful to have joined the Parisians and believes he is ready to fulfil his potential in Ligue 1.

Neymar scored a total of 20 goals with 19 assists in his last season with Barcelona.