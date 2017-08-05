Fulham 1-1 Norwich City: Canaries Secure a Precious Point at Craven Cottage After Late Equaliser

The opening weekend of Championship football saw Fulham welcome Norwich to Craven Cottage as both sides looked to start their season with three points.

The opening goal of the game came against the run of play. Norwich had the best chances during the initial exchanges but a cut back from Fulham forward Floyd Ayite came off the heel of Norwich defender Russell Martin. There wasn't much the Norwich captain could do to avoid the cross and the ball nestled into the back of the net.

GOAL! Fulham 1-0 Norwich City (Martin OG) Follow it here: https://t.co/5TgGMAzXcD pic.twitter.com/YIzRrgrMf7 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 5, 2017

Norwich City finished the half on the front foot with long range efforts from Harrison Reed and Yanic Wildschut. Reed's shot was well blocked and Wildschut's didn't quite hit the target - and the ball went harmlessly out for a goal kick. Fulham led at the break by a narrow 1-0 margin.

Norwich had a lot of possession at the start of the second half but Fulham had the chance to extend their lead after hitting the woodwork after 55 minutes of the game. Kebano down the left worked the ball onto his right foot inside the box and curled it around the keeper but could only find the outside of the far post.

Norwich had a strong penalty appeal in the 80th minute. A cross from Husband to the far post and Martin hit a fierce shot - the ball struck Denis Odoi as he turned his body away from the ball and the ball quite clearly struck the arm of the Norwich man. The referee didn't see the incident and Fulham got away with one.

Norwich managed an equaliser late in the game and with the pressure they put Fulham under, it had been coming. A chip over the top for Nelson Oliveira saw him take the ball well on his chest and puts it underneath the Fulham goalkeeper.

Both sides looked strong and pushed for a winner in the final minutes of the game with end to end play - still, the game ultimately fizzled out and ended with both sides even.

Despite strong performances from both sides, the deadlock could not be broken and the teams were forced to share the spoils at the final whistle.