Galatasaray CEO Confirms Agreement With West Ham Flop Ahead of Move to Turkey

West Ham winger Sofianne Feghouli looks set to leave the east London club for Turkish outfit Galatasaray this summer, after the team's chief executive claimed that personal terms have been agreed with the Algerian.





Feghouli will be leaving the Hammers after only a year in the Premier League - the former Valencia attacker having failed to shine in his one season stint. And now he looks to be on the verge of a departure after Galatasaray's CEO revealed that everything is in place for the transfer:

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

“We have agreed on everything with Feghouli, and his room at the training camp centre is ready and waiting for him,” Galatasaray chief executive Cenk Ergun told NTV Spor.



With that said, Feghouli's London Stadium nightmare will shortly be over. His season was blighted with injuries and inconsistency as he failed to make his mark in the English top flight.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The 27-year-old has seen his stock hit a career low since his arrival last summer, with the likes of Andre Ayew, Robert Snodgrass, Manuel Lanzini, Michail Antonio and new signing Marko Arnautovic all above him in the Hammers pecking order.

West Ham fans won't miss the wide man too much. Coming into the club showing lots of promise - some very good performances for both Valencia and his national side Algeria, Feghouli joins a list of players to depart the club after only arriving last year.

Simone Zaza, Jonathan Calleri, Gokhan Tore and Havard Nordtveit as well as Feghouli have all had their West Ham careers ended prematurely as Slaven Bilic looks to improve his squad before the new Premier League campaign kicks off.