Italian Journalist Claims Man Utd Have 'Moved on' From Pursuing Deal for Inter Winger

Manchester United have moved on from attempting to sign Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic this summer, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Perisic has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since the beginning of summer, with the Red Devils openly expressing their interest in the Croatian.

However, having hit August and nothing seeming to give any hints at United's interest eventually coming to fruition, Jose Mourinho has reportedly given up on signing the winger; as confirmed on Twitter by Di Marzio:

Yes — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) August 4, 2017

Mourinho and United were looking to take advantage of Inter's financial troubles by taking the 28-year-old to Manchester on the cheap. However, after a number of small deals done by the Milan club, they can now afford to hold out for a giant fee for Perisic.

Inter were said to have been adamant on a £50m fee for their man, and United winger Anthony Martial had to be included in any deal made between the two clubs.

As a result, Mourinho has seemingly ended his interest in the winger - despite Perisic's desire to make the switch. With everything that has gone on, Inter are believed to be on the verge of offering Perisic an improved deal at the San Siro - to solidify their stance on his future.

There is still a small chance that United could eventually complete the deal, but Mourinho has now supposedly resigned to only signing three of his four desired targets this summer - Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic.

However, with that being said, only seven hours prior to Di Marzio's claim that United had given up, the journalist confirmed that the Red Devils were still interested in signing Perisic - but Inter hadn't received an offer.

Yes. But inter hasn't received a new offer yet — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) August 4, 2017

Keep your eyes peeled, there may be more to this... or Di Marzio is losing the plot.