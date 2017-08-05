Jose Callejon Claims Napoli Are 'Anti-Juve' Ahead of Potential Challenge for Scudetto Next Season

Napoli forward Jose Callejon has reaffirmed his side's stance as 'anti-Juventus' with the club looking to push the Scudetto holders even harder next season.

Maurizio Sarri's men posed a threat to Juve's title challenge last season before falling away in the latter stages, finishing third with 86 points. The club have strengthened this summer too, with Nikola Maksimovic, Marko Rog, Adam Ounas and Marco Rui joining an already solid side.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

And with Napoli managing to keep ahold of their best players thus far, including Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Marek Hamisk, they will be hoping to top the goalscoring charts again next season.

Callejon, the final piece in Napoli's front line, believes his side have what it takes to push Juve all the way next year, and hopes to continue to prove any doubters wrong.

“Come through everything at Napoli? The credit must go to my parents, you should talk to them,” the winger told Corriere dello Sport.

“Napoli the ‘anti-Juve’? We’ll take on this role and keep hold of it, without shouldering any worry. We think we’re a great team that can do big things.

“We restart from picking up 48 points in the second half of last season. We showed we could get [near the summit], when maybe few thought we could.

“We’re very close to Juventus and we’re on to them. After that, it’s clear you need so many fine details to win things and that there will be difficult times.”