Leicester Debutant Kelechi Iheanacho Lasts Only 17 Minutes in Foxes' Friendly Victory Over Gladbach

Kelechi Iheanacho lasted a mere 17 minutes during his Leicester City debut against Borussia Monchengladbach before leaving the field early with an ankle injury.

The £25m signing was introduced in the 66th minute of the Foxes' 3-2 friendly victory over the Bundesliga outfit, setting up Jamie Vardy for the winner. However, the Nigerian later had to be replaced by Leonardo Ulloa after taking a knock from a tackle.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

“I am still looking to find out. I don’t know whether it is ankle or Achilles," Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare said after the game, according to the Sun.





“He was up on his feet, and the first thing is for me is the physios are not showing a great concern, which is a good sign.

“Vards wanted back on that scoresheet and it was very unselfish of Kelechi to lay it on a plate for him as well because someone making his debut, coming on, could have easily been a bit more selfish there."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Shakespeare doesn't seem to think that the injury is all too serious, and appears very excited about Iheanacho's future at the club.

“He’s fine in there and getting a bit of a rib from the players in terms of him coming off. But you can see the impact he’s had. We’re really just making sure that was more of a precaution.

“We’ve had a look at him in training. He hasn’t trained very often so far – he hasn’t been able to because of circumstances. But the more minutes we can get him on the pitch the more that he’ll be liable to last 90 minutes.”