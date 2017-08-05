Soccer

Leicester Debutant Kelechi Iheanacho Lasts Only 17 Minutes in Foxes' Friendly Victory Over Gladbach

90Min
9 minutes ago

Kelechi Iheanacho lasted a mere 17 minutes during his Leicester City debut against Borussia Monchengladbach before leaving the field early with an ankle injury.

The £25m signing was introduced in the 66th minute of the Foxes' 3-2 friendly victory over the Bundesliga outfit, setting up Jamie Vardy for the winner. However, the Nigerian later had to be replaced by Leonardo Ulloa after taking a knock from a tackle.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

“I am still looking to find out. I don’t know whether it is ankle or Achilles," Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare said after the game, according to the Sun.


“He was up on his feet, and the first thing is for me is the physios are not showing a great concern, which is a good sign.

“Vards wanted back on that scoresheet and it was very unselfish of Kelechi to lay it on a plate for him as well because someone making his debut, coming on, could have easily been a bit more selfish there."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Shakespeare doesn't seem to think that the injury is all too serious, and appears very excited about Iheanacho's future at the club.

“He’s fine in there and getting a bit of a rib from the players in terms of him coming off. But you can see the impact he’s had. We’re really just making sure that was more of a precaution.

“We’ve had a look at him in training. He hasn’t trained very often so far – he hasn’t been able to because of circumstances. But the more minutes we can get him on the pitch the more that he’ll be liable to last 90 minutes.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters