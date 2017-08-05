Liverpool Revealed to Have Planned Move for Man Utd Defender Prior to Andrew Robertson Signing

Liverpool looked into the possibility of signing Manchester United defender Luke Shaw, prior to their move for Andrew Robertson, according to reports.

Despite no deal being done between fierce rivals Liverpool and Man Utd since 1964, Shaw was on a shortlist of options for the Reds on the start of the summer, as Jurgen Klopp sought to improve his defensive line.

United ultimately rebuffed Liverpool's interest, as reported by Manchester Evening News, and instead the Reds landed £8m Robertson from Hull City.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Jose Mourinho has publicly criticised Shaw in the past - most memorably following a Premier League win over Swansea - but the 22-year-old left back still appears very much to be a part of the Man Utd boss' plans, despite his frequent struggles to maintain his fitness.

Asked whether Shaw needed to change his attitude last November, Mourinho said: "Exactly. More than for me more, for Man Utd.

"I mean that we have players with problems but we have on the pitch players with problems. That is what I mean. In every sport, and I know that in other sports, they play at the highest level, how many times you play and you are not 100 per cent."

Shaw made just 11 Premier League appearances last season and whether he will play a greater role for United under Mourinho in 2017/18 remains to be seen.





Liverpool's deficiencies in the left-back position have been well documented. Last season, Klopp replaced Alberto Moreno with James Milner, who deputised in the role ably despite not being a natural defender.

Man Utd are set to begin their 2017/18 competitive campaign against Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on Tuesday August 8 in Macedonia, before hosting West Ham in their first Premier League match of the new season.