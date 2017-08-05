Soccer

Man Utd Fans Laugh at Rivals Man City After Sale of Striker Once Labelled as 'Better Than Rashford'

90Min
9 minutes ago

Once believed to the most exciting young striker in Europe, Kelechi Iheanacho's move to Leicester City came as a shock to most football fans.

The youngster broke into the Manchester City first team under Manuel Pellegrini after joining the Sky Blues in January 2014 from the Taye Academy. With 21 goals and 8 assists in his 64 appearances for the club, Iheanacho has now though been allowed to leave the Etihad Stadium - and Manchester United fans are loving it.


Iheanacho's goal record stood up to be better than most forwards in the Premier League during his time at City, and it led many to believe - and post on Twitter - that Iheanacho was the superior player in comparison between him and United's Marcus Rashford. United fans though believe they've now had the last laugh...

The decision to sell Iheanacho has surprised a lot of people and although Gabriel Jesus is the shiny new toy at the Etihad, the Nigerian international still had a lot to offer in the Premier League and Champions league.

Even Manchester City supporters weren't thrilled on the move.

Many people expect Iheanacho to shine at the King Power Stadium. With a chance to work in a fast paced attack on a regular basis, the 20-year-old can continue his development in a side suited to his playing style.

