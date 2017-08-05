Pep Guardiola Insists German Midfielder Will Not Be Risked for the Start of Premier League Season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims he will not risk German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan for the start of the Premier League, despite him reaching full fitness during pre-season.

Gundogan who has spent the entire year sidelined due to injury has recently been passed as fit and according to the Mirror, Guardiola could play him in the mid-week friendly against Girona but will not risk him in the Premier League for another month.

Guardiola said: "I think he [Gundogan] is close to coming back."

He added: "Maybe he'll get minutes in Girona. I don't know, we're going to ask the doctor because of course he was injured for a long time. We don't want to take any risks and he has to be strong."

Gundogan signed from Borussia Dortmund last summer whilst he was recovering from a dislocated knee cap. After moving to City, just four months into his Premier League career, the 26-year ruptured cruciate ligaments which have kept him sidelined until now.

However, despite these injuries, Guardiola believes the midfielder to be a very talented and diverse player and will play a pivotal role in the team for Manchester City this season.

Guardiola said: "But of course, his quality is perfect for the way we want to play. He's a guy who plays in the middle and can be a holding midfielder or play in front."