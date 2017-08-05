Soccer

Pep Guardiola Insists German Midfielder Will Not Be Risked for the Start of Premier League Season

90Min
an hour ago

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims he will not risk German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan for the start of the Premier League, despite him reaching full fitness during pre-season.

Gundogan who has spent the entire year sidelined due to injury has recently been passed as fit and according to the Mirror, Guardiola could play him in the mid-week friendly against Girona but will not risk him in the Premier League for another month.

Guardiola said: "I think he [Gundogan] is close to coming back."

He added: "Maybe he'll get minutes in Girona. I don't know, we're going to ask the doctor because of course he was injured for a long time. We don't want to take any risks and he has to be strong."

Gundogan signed from Borussia Dortmund last summer whilst he was recovering from a dislocated knee cap. After moving to City, just four months into his Premier League career, the 26-year ruptured cruciate ligaments which have kept him sidelined until now.

However, despite these injuries, Guardiola believes the midfielder to be a very talented and diverse player and will play a pivotal role in the team for Manchester City this season.

Guardiola said: "But of course, his quality is perfect for the way we want to play. He's a guy who plays in the middle and can be a holding midfielder or play in front."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters