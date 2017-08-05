Soccer

PSG President Makes Intentions Clear Regarding Any Potential Deal for Alexis Sanchez

90Min
an hour ago

Paris Saint-Germain will only discuss a possible move for Alexis Sanchez via official channels with Arsenal's hierarchy, including boss Arsene Wenger.

That is according to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who was quoted on Sky Sports journalist Bryan Swanson's Twitter account as he was asked about reported interest in the striker.

Sanchez has already been told to "respect" Arsenal's decision not to sell him this summer as the contract rebel's current deal enters its final 12 months.

Al-Khelaifi, however, is still holding out hope that the Ligue 1 giants can prise him away from the Emirates - but will only do so after he potentially holds talks with Wenger and Arsenal over a potential deal.

Sanchez appears no closer to committing his future to the Gunners as his contractual situation in north London rumbles on.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The Chile international was filmed kissing the club's badge during a recent training session and it is that, coupled with Wenger's recent comments, that have given Arsenal fans belief that an agreement can be reached to retain Sanchez's services.

PSG also recently completed the £200m capture of Neymar from Catalan heavyweights Barcelona, and it remains to be seen whether they could also fund a big-money move for Sanchez as well.

PSG's title rivals Monaco are the latest club to be linked with a swoop for Sanchez, with manager Leonardo Jardim mulling over a bid for the ex-Barcelona star.

The 28-year-old has also been on the radar of the likes of Manchester City and Atletico Madrid as his future continues to be the source of plenty of speculation for various media companies.

Wenger was quoted on Thursday as he explained why Sanchez would need to accept that the FA Cup holders would not allow him to leave ahead of September's transfer window deadline.

He told BBC Sport: "The only thing I can tell you is he is focused. My decision is clear - he will stay and he will respect that.

"He will be here for this season and if we manage to do it for more seasons, we will do it as well."

