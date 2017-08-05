Reports Claim Coveted Juventus Midfielder Is Set to Undergo Medical at Southampton

Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina is set to undergo a medical at Southampton on Sunday, according to ESPN sources.

Lemina has been the subject of interest for multiple Premier League clubs in this summer's transfer window. The Gabonese footballer reportedly drew interest from the likes of Stoke City and West Ham.

In fact, with Lemina in London to play a pre-season friendly against Tottenham, Stoke were intent on 'hijacking' a deal for Lemina. However, those attempts have not proved fruitful as Lemina looks set to join Mauricio Pellegrino's Southampton side.

Lemina initially joined Juventus on a loan deal from Marseille for an initial fee of €500,000 in 2015. The former Marseille man impressed while on loan at the Allianz Stadium, earning himself a permanent two-year deal with the Italian champions.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

But since then, Lemina has failed to find consistent match-time under Massimiliano Allegri. And in turn, the midfielder was forced to look for a move away in a bid to find more regular playing time.

Juventus emerged as Serie A champions in the 2016/17 campaign. But the Italian giants recently saw key player Leonardo Bonucci depart on a move to rivals AC Milan.

Juventus are set to begin their competitive campaign with a Supercoppa Italiana match-up with Lazio.