Riyad Mahrez Admits He'd 'Like to Talk' to AS Roma Despite Transfer Offer Rejection by Leicester

With a move away from the King Power Stadium on the horizon for Riyad Mahrez, the Algerian looks set to try and accelerate a deal to AS Roma - despite Leicester City rejecting transfer offers from the Serie A side.

Mahrez had previously been a target of Arsenal, although the north London side now appear to have all their eggs firmly in the basket of Thomas Lemar. Roma, who sold their star man Mohamed Salah in a deal worth £34m to Liverpool earlier this summer, have identified Mahrez as an ideal replacement for the Egyptian winger.

Leicester have received a 35m€ bid from Roma for Mahrez — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 4, 2017

Mahrez has said that he is aware of Roma's interest in completing a move this summer and he would like the opportunity to speak to the Italian side, however, he insists he will give his best for Leicester if transfer offers continue to be rejected, according to Sky Sports.

"I know Roma came in, but nothing was accepted so there is little I can do. They are a great club who I would like to talk to but I can't until Leicester accept a deal," Mahrez said.

"Leicester know my thoughts, but I will continue to give my best for the club as I always have.

"Clearly, it is flattering whenever you get linked with any big clubs, but as it stands, I have not talked to anyone as nobody has had a bid accepted but we nearly have a month left of the transfer window so we will see what happens."

Although a move to join Arsène Wenger at the Emirates has been talked about since Leicester's title winning season, the 26-year-old winger's comments suggest he wants to force his way out of the East Midlands and into Rome.