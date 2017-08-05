Soccer

Stoke City Reportedly Planning Audacious £13.5m Move for Juventus Midfielder

90Min
9 minutes ago

Stoke are planning an ambitious move for Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina as Mark Hughes looks to reinforce his midfield. With transfer funds available following the sale of Marko Arnautović, Lemina would add a similar level of quality to an ever-improving Stoke side.

The Gabonese midfielder, who can also play at right-back, came through the Lorient youth ranks in France before joining Marseille in 2013. Just two years later, Lemina was loaned to Juventus and after impressing the Bianconeri, he completed a £8m move last summer.

After making just 19 Serie A appearances last season, the 23-year-old midfielder is believed to be seeking more first team opportunities away from Turin. According to Sky Sports, representatives from Stoke and Juventus met on Friday to discuss terms over the player's transfer.

It is understood that West Ham have also been monitoring the midfielder's situation in Turin, with a move to the Premier League seeming more likely each day. Arsenal had also been linked with Lemina, however, the north London side appear to have their hands full in their pursuit of Monaco forward Thomas Lemar.

Lemina is a powerful midfielder who loves to turn defence into attack with the ball at his feet, something that is highly desired in the Premier League. Boasting an impressive passing range, Lemina also offers a threat with his crossing ability on set pieces.

