Soccer

VIDEO: Lyon's Memphis Depay Challenges PSG New Boy Neymar to Free-Kick Competition

90Min
29 minutes ago

Lyon's Memphis Depay has challenged Paris Saint-Germain's latest signing Neymar to score more free-kicks than him this season - as a welcoming to Ligue 1.

Neymar's world record switch to the French giants has caused a huge amount of response - from everywhere. While his Barcelona teammates took to social media to bid their farewells, and many used it as a way of venting about ridiculous transfer fees, Ligue 1 players took the time to use social media to welcome the Brazilian - including Depay.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

The set-piece specialist showed off his dead ball ability in his latest Instagram post, sponsored by Under Armour - telling Neymar is he ready for the challenge of scoring more free-kicks.

While Depay is already the free-kick taker for Lyon, questions remain over Neymar's standing within his newfound squad.

His talent from set-pieces is obvious - to prove that you only have to look at his sublime effort against his new team in last season's outrageous Champions League comeback, as Barcelona scored three goals in seven minutes to progress to the quarter-finals. 

But after Dani Alves' 30-yard rocket against Monaco in the French Super Cup, Neymar may have to receive permission from his compatriot before stepping up to take any.

Neymar is believed to be set to miss out on PSG's Ligue 1 opener against Amiens this weekend, whereas Depay is sure to face Strasbourg in Lyon's season curtain raiser. Who knows? Perhaps the Dutchman could take advantage of Neymar's absence and grab an early lead in the challenge before the world's most expensive player has even kicked a ball

