VIDEO: Monaco Wonderkid Tielemans Shows Off Incredible Skill on Ligue 1 Debut

Despite losing a host of first team players this summer, French champions AS Monaco have shown their impressive recruitment of young players has paid off once again after their young Belgian signing showed a moment of magic in their Ligue 1 opener with Toulouse.

Youri Tielemans, 20, completed a £21m move from Anderlecht this summer after a number of years in the spotlight of European football. Known by many football fans for the midfielder's future potential, Tielemans has already shown that he is ready to take the step up at Monaco and perform at the highest level of European football.

Monaco begin Ligue 1 with 3-2 win v Toulouse. Lemar & Mbappe both started but not among scorers. Tielemans control: pic.twitter.com/sZbTF3mJKl — Sam (@samuelJayC) August 4, 2017

Most well known for his ability at scoring goals from outside the penalty area, the midfielder showed that his ability on the ball is just as impressive after this audacious control against Toulouse. Following a powerful cross field pass from Monaco's defensive rock Kamil Glik, the ball stuck to Tielemans' shoulder like it was made out of velcro.

The young midfielder also impressed for his new side in Monaco's 2-1 defeat to PSG in the Trophée des Champions last week, providing a stunning assist for Djibril Sidibé's opening goal.