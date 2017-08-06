AC Milan Director Teases a Return to the Club for Former Star and Free Agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Director of AC Milan Massimiliano Mirabelli, has teased a return to the club for current free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 35-year-old is sidelined with an ACL injury at the moment after he landed awkwardly against Anderlecht in the Europa League for Manchester United.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

The fall was effectively the reason United took the decision to release the enigmatic striker, who looked for all the world like he was going to get himself another year at Old Trafford after a fantastic season.

Ibrahimovic is likely to be out until the end the calendar year, but there has been talk that United boss Jose Mourinho could grant him a short term deal for when he is fully recovered, such was his importance in the dressing room last season as well on the pitch.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

But they may have competition in the form of moneybags AC Milan, after their director Mirabelli failed to rule out a move for the 35-year-old.

Speaking to Sport Mediaset, as quoted by Goal, he said: "Ibrahimovic? In life, never say never. Maybe an old acquaintance of ours could come back…

"I don’t want to hint at Ibra, that’s not the case. We have our feet on the ground. We’ll evaluate the things that we have to do after August 15."

Ibrahimovic played for the Rossoneri between 2010-12 and helped fire them to the Serie A title in 2011 whilst on loan from Barcelona. In his second season at the San Siro, he finished as the division's top scorer with 28 strikes in 32 matches.

