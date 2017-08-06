Anderlecht Starlet Looks Set to Leave Club With Host of European Giants Interested

The agent of Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker has revealed that his client is keen on a move away from the club, as reported by Footmercato.

It is thought that PSG and Manchester United are thought to be leading the race for the 22-year-old, however Everton are also said to be interested.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

Dendocker's agent, Christophe Hentoray, has now claimed that his client wants a move, as he seeks a new challenge:

"Anderlecht want to keep him but the kid wants a new challenge. We’ll see if we can find an agreement with the club, but that seems difficult," claimed Hentoray.

Anderlecht director, Herman van Holsbeeck, has also admitted in a previous interview with The Sun, that the club would have to sell if an offer between £20m and £30m came in for the 20-year-old:

“We want to cherish him, but if a club is willing to pay between €25m and €35m, we have a problem," claimed Van Holsbeeck.

As a result it looks as though if a sufficient bid comes in for the highly rated midfielder, that he will be allowed to leave this summer. He established himself as a regular in the Anderlecht team at just 20-years-old in the 2014-15 season and has gone on to play an important role for the side ever since.

Dendocker played 40 games in the Belgian top flight, as well as 15 times in Europe, including both quarter-final legs against United in the Europa League last season.

His performances against Jose Mourinho's side alerted the United manger to the talents of the Belgian international and Mourinho has since sent scouts to Anderlecht to watch Dendoncker in action.

However following the departure of Youri Tielemans to Ligue 1 champions Monaco, Aaderlecht are thought to be reluctant to sell. Dendoncker’s agent also admitted that a sale looks ‘difficult’ at this moment in time.