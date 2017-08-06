Soccer

Arsenal Striker Alexandre Lacazette Dsimisses Thierry Henry Comparisons Ahead of New Season

90Min
an hour ago

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has offered an explanation as to why he doesn't want to be compared to club legend Thierry Henry.

The new record signing from Lyon was never likely to escape being spoken of in the same breath as his compatriot Henry, who is the Gunners' record goalscorer with 228.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

The £52m acquisition was purchased after years of speculation, and arrives at the Emirates with a terrific reputation in terms of goalscoring.

Last season the hitman bagged 28 league goals in 30 games, which cemented him as one of world football's top finishers if he wasn't already.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Speaking before the Community Shield match against Chelsea, he told BT Sport, as quoted by the Mirror: "I've liked this club since I was a child. They play good football with a lot of movement and short passes. They have good players who are experienced and they can help me progress.

"When I was younger I was a big fan of Thierry [Henry]. But growing up I understood that every player is different and that I shouldn't try to imitate anyone as everybody has their own story. I just want to write my own story, I don't want to be compared to him."

Lacazette will be hoping to help Arsenal get back into the Champions League at the very least this season, after the club's disappointing fifth-placed finish last term.

