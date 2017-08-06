Aubameyang Admits He's Staying at Dortmund Despite Transfer Rumours: 'I Feel at Home Here'

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he plans to stay with the Bundesliga club as he feels "at home" in Germany.





The Gabon international is seen as one of the best strikers in Europe following a prolific season with Dortmund, scoring 31 goals in 32 Bundesliga appearances as BVB finished third and won the DFB-Pokal.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

His form has seen the 28-year-old linked with moves away from the Westfalenstadion, with Real Madrid one club supposedly interested in obtaining the former Saint-Etienne forward, but Aubameyang says he has no plans to leave.





He told Welt: "I enjoy the beautiful moments in life. And I have a lot of them. Because I can do what I like best - play football. Not many can claim that of themselves. Besides, I am basically a cheerful person. I've always been like that.





"No one can say what the future holds. It is true that I talked to BVB before I went on vacation. I told them my thoughts, maybe trying to try something else again. It was open and fair discussions with Michael Zorc and Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

"But none of the clubs that wanted me could make a change. So I'll stay here. And I like staying here very much. I feel at home in Dortmund."

Aubameyang also revealed his first impressions of new Dortmund manager Peter Bosz, who has taken over after Thomas Tuchel was sacked.

He added: "He is a very open person, talks a lot with us and brings a lot of new things. He wants to play a different football than the one Thomas Tuchel played. The football of Bosz is even more offensive, but also more intense.

"We must always play pressing. We will certainly need some time, which is quite normal. But if we implement its philosophy well, we will benefit from it."