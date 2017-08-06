Barcelona Begin Talks With Nice for Spurs and Arsenal Target Jean Michael Seri

Barcelona have begun talks for Nice midfielder and Tottenham and Arsenal target Jean Michael Seri.

The Ivory Coast international impressed during the 2016-17 season, scoring seven goals and adding another nine assists in 34 Ligue 1 appearances as Nice reached the third qualifying round of the Champions League with a third place finish.

YANN COATSALIOU/GettyImages

Mundo Deportivo via Metro claim Barcelona are now ready to start splashing out on players following the sale of former star Neymar to French side Paris Saint-Germain for £200m and Seri has been identified as one of the potential first signings.

Philippe Coutinho has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona as the Catalan giants search for a long term replacement for Andres Iniesta, who is now 33 and has suffered with injury problems in recent years.

FRANCK PENNANT/GettyImages

However, the report claims Seri would be eager to join the Nou Camp side after an impressive second season at Nice, despite L'Equipe reporting last week that Arsenal were interested in pursuing a deal for the 26-year-old.

After raiding fellow Ligue 1 club Lyon for Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal want to bolster their midfield options with Seri and face competition from London rivals Tottenham, who have the likes of Mousa Dembele, Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier available in central areas.

Barcelona have a host of first-team fringe players all wanting to make an impact in central midfield this season, with Denis Suarez, Rafinha, Andre Gomes and Sergi Roberto all hoping for an improved year after experiencing differing levels of success during the 2016-17 campaign.