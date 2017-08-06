Bernardo Silva Reveals 2 Ex-Man Utd Players Convinced Him to Join Manchester City

New Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has described some of the events which led to him leaving AS Monaco for Manchester City this summer.

The Portugal international helped Monaco topple Paris Saint-Germain and win the Ligue 1 title last season, but did not stick around to help them defend it, agreeing a deal with City at the soonest.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The Manchester side forked out £43m to complete the signing, however, it wasn't without the help of Silva's international teammates.

The 22-year-old has revealed that his decision was helped by talking to both Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani.

“Cristiano and Nani both told me that Manchester is a great city," he said, via the Mirror.

“Of course, they played for United, but they said that both clubs are amazing and that I would enjoy the Premier League because it’s the best league, the stadiums are always full, and the people love football. They lived outside the centre, while I am staying in the city."

Bernardo Silva to the press: "Mbappé is a great player. I would love to have him here. That is for City to decide, but you never know." pic.twitter.com/QpTEKBdWTn — City Watch (@City_Watch) August 5, 2017

Bernardo also claims that he had received warnings about living in Manchester, but he has found it to be quite nice.

“They said it was a great place to live, with nice people, and that I would enjoy it," he continued.

“Before I arrived everyone was telling me, ‘Oh, Manchester is so bad, you won’t like it’. But since I arrived I have ­realised that the city is great and that the people are really nice.

“The only thing is the weather. That has been a little bit of a shock, but the city is great – and so are the people. I like it a lot.”