Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke Says €100m 'Not Enough' for Ousmane Dembele

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has insisted that an offer of €100m would not be sufficient to sign Ousmane Dembele.

The 20-year-old winger emerged as one of Europe's most exciting talents in the Bundesliga last season, and is believed to be attracting interest from Barcelona following their €222m sale of Neymar.

But Watzke is adamant that no fee will be able to justify selling the highly-rated French international.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Asked about the rumoured offer Barcelona are prepared to make, he was quoted by Goal as saying: "In every case not enough."

Watzke pointed to Wolfsburg's sale of Kevin De Bruyne, who joined Manchester City for around €74m, as an example of the importance of keeping quality players over making money.

"I remember Kevin de Bruyne," he said. "He was the Bundesliga record transfer. When you see the years after, it was not the best transfer though, as the team lost lots of quality."

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Despite Watzke's refusal to acknowledge the possibility of selling Dembele, the youngster has admitted that he is flattered by interest from Barcelona.

"[Barcelona] is a great club and all players would like to play at a club like that," he said. "It is a pleasure to be able to see your name on the list of players who Barcelona want.

"We'll be calm and see what happens."

Manager Peter Bosz, meanwhile, added: "We are not worrying about Dembele going to Barcelona. If I had to worry about what could happen, I would not sleep well."