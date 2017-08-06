Carlos Bacca's Agent Claims Striker 'Wants to Return to Sevilla' as 2018 World Cup Looms Large

Carlos Bacca's agent Sergio Barila has claimed that the striker 'wants to return to Sevilla' in the summer, presumably to ensure that he earns himself a place on Colombia's plane to Russia for the World Cup next year.

The attacker has been cast-out of the Rossoneri's pre-season training regime and was subsequently not even involved in training before Milan's Europa League preliminary round ties against Craiova.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Barila - talking to Spanish outlet AS (via Football Italia) - says that the imminent campaign will be an 'important' one for the 30-year-old.

With the 2018 World Cup in Russia looming, he'll need to be playing week in, week out to be involved for his national set-up, a return to La Liga supposedly being his preferred option.

“It is now well known that Carlos wants to return to Sevilla,” Barila proclaimed.

“He had a splendid personal and sporting experience in that city, which is why he wants to return. This is an important year for players, that of the World Cup, so he needs to play in order to take part.

“He is in good shape physically and ready for a great season.”

Since departing the Sevillistas Los Rojiblancos in 2015 for the San Siro, Bacca has since fallen out of favour with Vincenzo Montella and Barila proceeded to state:





“When Bacca arrived at Milan, he signed a five-year contract and had every intention of seeing it through to the last day of that agreement...

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

“Unfortunately, there was a change at the helm and now the Rossoneri have other ideas. The best thing to do would be to find a solution that makes everyone happy.”

With Milan looking likely to let Bacca leave the Serie A in the summer, perhaps Sevilla will grant his wish to play once again for the club, and with a major tournament being just around the corner a move back to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium could prove to be fruitful for both respective parties.