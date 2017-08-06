Soccer

Chelsea Star Pedro to Wear Zorro Mask for 2 Months After Suffering 4 Facial Fractures

90Min
an hour ago

Chelsea forward Pedro is back in the Chelsea squad after missing the side's last two pre-season fixtures due to fracturing his face during the Blues' friendly against Arsenal last month.

The Spaniard, who is going into his third season with the London side, proved pivotal in their quest for the Premier league title, and has emerged as one of Antonio Conte's most trusted players.

GREG BAKER/GettyImages

Blues supporters were quite worried with the development, having already lost Eden Hazard to an ankle injury. But he's healed just enough to start for Conte against Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday.

However, he won't be without the Zorro mask that has become somewhat of a thing among Chelsea players.

He will be required to put on the face piece for the next two months or so.

Chelsea TV presenter Lee Parker made the announcement from the player's dressing room at Wembley ahead of the Charity Shield match on Sunday.

He said: "Pedro sustained 4 separate fractures to his cheek and eye-socket area following the collision with Ospina in Beijing and will be wearing a Zorro mask for the next 2 months."

Pedro joins the likes of Fernando Torres, Diego Costa, Cesar Azpilicueta and Petr Cech as just a few players among many who have donned the famous mask at Chelsea.

