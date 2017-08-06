Chelsea Winger Eden Hazard Appears to Troll Neymar on Instagram After World Record Move to PSG

Chelsea's Eden Hazard appeared to take a cheeky dig at Neymar when congratulating him on his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Belgian winger offered his good wishes to Neymar following completion of his record breaking €222m move to France, but took the opportunity to remind everyone that he knows what it takes to succeed in Ligue 1, leaving some doubt as to how genuine his supportive message was.

Eden Hazard is the biggest savage. "This will be your next trophy" to Neymar after his move to Ligue 1. pic.twitter.com/NIIPhZKKMx — ConteTweets 🎲 (@ConteTweets) August 5, 2017

Alongside the image he posted on Instagram of himself winning a Ligue 1 Player of the Year award, Hazard wrote: “Wishing my friend @neymarjr well in France. This will be your next trophy! #friends #ligue1 #france.”

Hazard has been linked with a move to Barcelona as a potential replacement for Neymar, and manager Antonio Conte has admitted that he has no say in whether the 26-year-old is sold.

“I expect Eden to play with Chelsea," the Italian coach said, quoted by the Mirror. "But I wouldn’t know a value.

“At the moment, we are trying to improve our squad. It’s not the right moment to lose a player – any players.

“I have great consideration for this player. He is a top player. But I’m the coach. I can give my opinion but the final decision is with the club.”

But he added: “I think these are rumours, Eden is very happy to stay with us to stay with Chelsea, to start the new season, to recover from his injury.”

Hazard scored 16 goals for Chelsea last season as the Blues comfortably secured the Premier League title.