Dani Alves Admits Neymar Persuaded Him to Join PSG as He Considered His Own Future

Dani Alves has insisted that, contrary to popular belief, it was Neymar that persuaded him to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The former Barcelona full-back arrived in the French capital from Juventus last month, and has now been joined by Neymar following the completion of his €222m world record transfer.

But after his side's 2-0 victory against Amiens, Alves claimed that his compatriot's decision to join PSG was what convinced him to do the same.

The Dani Alves Effect ™️ pic.twitter.com/IJY8DL7Pa4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 4, 2017

"In contrast to what people think, I am the grateful one because Neymar was the one who convinced me [to join PSG]," he said, quoted by Marca.

"I didn't have anything to do with [his transfer]. I only told him to be happy.





"[My arrival] wasn't planned, but if he was able to convince me then it was because he was thinking about coming, I would say."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Alves also gave his thoughts on the impact of Neymar's move on former club Barcelona.

"To lose a player of his talent is a blow, but that's football," he said. "The same thing happens when Barcelona sign other good players from other teams, but it should be made clear that Neymar and I did not move for money.

"We have moved because of ambition and for new challenges.

"It isn't only about Barcelona, about Spanish clubs. There is life, challenge and football in other places. Neymar coming changes PSG's position for sure. It is inevitable that there are expectations. His greatness brings all that."