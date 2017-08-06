Eddie Howe Reveals He Still Studies Maurizio Sarri's Training Ahead of Bournemouth Clash With Napoli

With the new Premier League season around the corner, Bournemouth prepare for the campaign in a friendly match against on Sunday 6th August at the Vitality Stadium.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe made known his admiration of Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri, explaining how he still studies the Serie A coach's tactical work and training techniques.

Howe first started studying Sarri's work when the Italian was managing Empoli, describing the trips to their training ground as helping him a 'great deal' in developing his own tactics.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

The Bournemouth boss acknowledges that the Napoli game will be a challenge, but a suitable opponent in preparation to return to the Premier League next week.

“It’s going to be a real test for us, probably our hardest game of pre-season, but it is ideally timed for us to get used to the type of opposition we are going to face week in, week out in the Premier League."

He also revealed that he has actually built a relationship with Sarri based around the tactical decisions, further praising the team he has built at Napoli.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

“They are an outstanding team, I would say that. It will be a special game. I have a lot of time for their manager, who I have seen work and built a relationship with.

“Sarri is very calm, very relaxed, very thoughtful as well and had an air of confidence about him. The work he did tactically was really good to see."

Howe also promotes the idea for coaches to go and watch the tactical training enforced by managers in different leagues, giving the opportunity not only to learn but network with the other coaches.

“I think it’s important to go and broaden your horizons, meet new people and see different ways of working. Although it wasn’t the biggest club in the world at the time, I was really impressed by the work that was done at Empoli.”