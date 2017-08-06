Soccer

Emre Mor's Loan Deal to Inter Milan Nearing Completion

an hour ago

Turkish starlet Emre Mor is on the brink of joining Italian club Inter Milan on a two-year loan deal from Borussia Dortmund, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Mor, a target for Merseyside clubs Liverpool and Everton - as well as several others, could possibly complete the switch to Serie A this week, having reportedly agreed terms following positive negotiations with Walter Sabatini.

The loan deal also includes a €15m obligation, which should see things stamped as permanent after two seasons, and the player should be making his way to Italy on Tuesday to finalise the transfer by way of a medical.

Muzzi Ozcan, the player's agent, has since confirmed the agreement agreed upon by his client and Inter.

"We have reached an agreement with Inter,” he said.

“The truth on the rumours linking him with Napoli is that the club simply wasn’t interested.”

Offers from AS Roma and Fiorentina were reportedly rejected in favour of a move to the San Siro outfit, who are seeking to get back into the thick of things near the summit of the Serie A table next season.

Rivals AC Milan have strengthened considerably, bringing in several new players, while Juventus still look to be in great condition to retain the league title. 

The addition of the BVB winger, though, could see Inter's fortunes change in that regard but the player must seize his opportunity with both hands.

