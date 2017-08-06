Everton Plot Shock Move for Yet Another Arsenal Striker After Olivier Giroud Deal Stalls

Everton's striker hunt is set to continue this week, but they are reportedly moving for a new target after failing to strike a deal for Olivier Giroud.

That target is somewhat surprisingly Giroud's teammate, Danny Welbeck, as Everton line up a £30m bid, according to The Mirror.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Everton have been searching for a suitable replacement for Romelu Lukaku all summer, after his £75m move to Manchester United. Koeman thought that he had found the ideal replacement in Arsenal's Olivier Giroud, however negotiations over his transfer seem to have stalled.

It is thought that Giroud is waiting to see if he features in Arsene Wenger's immediate plans for this season, before deciding on a move to Goodison - as a result Koeman may now move for Giroud's teammate Danny Welbeck, with Arsenal thought to want at least £30m for the former England international.

From the Gunners' viewpoint, a £30m fee would almost double the £16m they paid Manchester United for the striker three years ago.

Everton will look to sign Arsenal's Danny Welbeck, who is rated at £30m, if they can't sign Olivier Giroud. (Source: Mirror) pic.twitter.com/xvyeEjNsel — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) August 5, 2017

However Welbeck's injury record over the last few seasons has been poor, such that a £30m price tag may sound a little steep to the Everton board. With Arsene Wenger having signed Alexandre Lacazette already this summer, as well as remaining adamant that Alexis Sanchez will no leave, it makes sense to allow either Giroud or Welbeck leave.

Koeman on the other hand has already signed Sandro Ramirez and Wayne Rooney this summer, however still lacks a pacey striker that also offers a physical presence upfront.

A move to Everton would also allow Welbeck to link up again with Wayne Rooney, whom he spent many years with playing with at Manchester United.

Moving to Everton would also enable Welbeck to return to Manchester where he spent his early footballing career, in Manchester United youth teams under Sir Alex Ferguson.