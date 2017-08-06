Former Spurs Boss Slams Club for Complete Lack of Spending This Summer

Former Tottenham manager Glenn Hoddle has laid into his old club for failing to spend so far this summer as their title rivals continue to strengthen around them.

Spurs haven't signed a single player so far, but have let Kyle Walker, Nabil Bentaleb, Federico Fazio and Clinton N'Jie leave the club.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The 59-year-old was shown a 'net spend' table on BT Sport and discovered that his former club were rock bottom.

He said, as quoted by Team Talk: "It’s incredible and I don’t understand it. The squad wasn’t strong enough and isn’t strong enough. They need to go into debt. They need to be putting players in there that they can play without [Dele] Alli and [Harry] Kane and rest them.

"Spurs don’t have that squad; they didn’t have it last year and they should have gone out and bought three or four top-quality players.

"I keep hearing ‘we’re good enough’ but I’m sorry, they’re not good enough at the moment. They’re not. It’s been proved the last two years. Spurs don’t have that depth in that squad like some of those teams."

Hoddle shares the view of many Tottenham fans who believe their club have fallen behind the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, and are hopeful Mauricio Pochettino and Daniel Levy can pull a few rabbits out of the hat before the transfer window slams shut on August 31.

