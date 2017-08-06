Soccer

Javier Zanetti Reveals Why Adriano's Depression Was the 'Biggest Defeat' of His Own Football Career

90Min
2 hours ago

Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti has revealed failing to help Adriano overcome depression after the death of his father was the biggest defeat of his career.

Adriano was seen as a highly promising striker during his time with Inter and scored 29 goals in 50 appearances for his national side, Brazil, but has struggled since leaving the club, having spells with different Brazilian sides.

Zanetti is seen as a legendary figure at the San Siro, having played over 850 matches for Inter, but says the biggest disappointment of his career was being unable to rescue his former teammate from depression.

He said, as quoted by Sempre Inter: "We were playing in a friendly match against Real Madrid, he scored an impressive goal. I told myself, 'Javier, this right here is the new Ronaldo! He's got it all - strength, technique, dribble, speed, shot, heading...'

"Adriano had a father he was very attached to. Before the season, actually at the time we were playing at TIM Trofeo, something shocking happened. He got a phone-call from Brazil: 'Adi, dad is dead'... I saw him in his room, he threw the phone and started screaming.

"You couldn't imagine that kind of scream. I get goosebumps even to this day. Since that day [Massimo] Moratti and myself watched over him as he was our little brother.

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

"Meanwhile he kept on playing football, he scored goals and watched towards the sky dedicating them to him. Since that phone-call nothing was the same.

"Ivan Cordoba spent one night with him and said: 'Adi, you're a mix of Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic. Are you aware that you could become best player ever?'

"We did not succeed of pulling him out of depression. And that is perhaps my biggest defeat of a whole career. It still hurts me I was so powerless."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters