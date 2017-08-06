Leicester Reject Latest Roma Offer for Algerian Star Riyad Mahrez

Leicester City have reportedly rejected a new offer from Serie A side AS Roma for Riyad Mahrez, per talkSPORT.

The Algerian's value skyrocketed after he became the PFA Player's Player of the Season two terms ago and despite being quite subdued in the last campaign, he's still very much a wanted man.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Roma have been on his trail for quite some time, but the Foxes are refusing to let go of their winger, even though he was promised that he would be allowed to leave after speaking to club's officials ahead of last season.

The Italian outfit have been left quite frustrated with Leicester continuously rejecting their offers, and were thought to have given up the chase for the player. However, with the player admitting that he would like to hear what they have to say, the club could stick around to make the swoop.

2/2 Mahrez interested in speaking to Roma at right time: "They're great club who I'd like to talk to. I can’t until Leicester accept a deal" — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 5, 2017

"They’re a great club who I’d like to talk to," Mahrez said recently.

And back in May, he said: “Out of the huge admiration and respect I hold for Leicester City I wanted to be totally honest and transparent with them and have therefore informed the club I feel now is the time for me to move on.

“I had a good discussion with the chairman last summer and we agreed at that time I would stay for another year in order to help the club as best as I could following the transition of winning the title and in the Champions League."